Dye for mulch leaks from trailer, turning creek bright red

LANCASTER, N.Y. (AP) - A mulch dye that leaked from a company's property is being blamed for turning the waters of a western New York creek a bright red.

Officials in the town of Lancaster say they were alerted late Tuesday morning that a miles-long stretch of the Scajaquada (skuh-JAK'-kwah-dah) Creek had turned red.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the discoloration was caused by about 175 gallons of mulch dye that leaked from a trailer at Superior Pallets. Co. in Lancaster.

DEC officials say the agency's fisheries experts inspected the creek and found that the dye wouldn't harm fish. The agency says it's investigating the spill, which was contained. The water started clearing up later Tuesday.

