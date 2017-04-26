176 lbs. of heroin found in suitcases at Kentucky airport

Kentucky State Police released a photo of a recent drug bust at the Blue Grass Airport on Wednesday.

KSP said troopers and federal officers seized 80 kilos, or 176 lbs. of heroin, and 40 lbs. of meth on Friday.

The drugs were discovered inside three bags of luggage on a private Hawker 800 small jet that had landed at the airport.

KSP said Isaac Rosas, Cedric Fajardo and Robert Carlson are all facing charges of distributing a controlled substance.

The drugs were planned to be distributed in the Lexington area, according to KSP.

The investigation is ongoing.

