Jury finds Bumphus guilty of assault

After deliberating for two hours, a jury found 25-year-old Joshua Bumphus guilty of assault in a shooting that killed a Henderson County High School student.

Bumphus was arrested last fall and charged with assault. Police say Bumphus and Elijah Roberts were shooting at each other on Powell Street when 17-year-old Autumn Burkhart was hit and killed by a bullet police say came from Roberts' gun.

In court Tuesday, the prosecutor says Bumphus told them he planned to kill Roberts after finding out Roberts broke into his apartment.

On Wednesday, we're told Bumphus took the stand for the last time and told jurors he "apologizes to the community of Henderson" for the pain he caused. We're told he went on to say he wishes every day what happened on November 14 of last year did not escalate to what it did.

Bumphus' defense attorney told the jury he is a single father of two children and does not have a violent criminal history.

The jury gave Bumphus a sentence of 12 years in prison instead of the full 20 term.

As for Roberts, his trial date has not been set. We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

