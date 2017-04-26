Verdict reached in Bumphus trial

A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man charged in connection with the death of a Henderson County High School student.

Joshua Bumphus has taken the stand for the last time. "I apologize to the community of Henderson," he says before the jury pic.twitter.com/yYw4Ho35D5 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) April 26, 2017

Joshua Bumphus was arrested last fall and charged with assault. Police say Bumphus and Elijah Roberts were shooting at each other on Powell Street when 17-year-old Autumn Burkhart was hit and killed by a bullet police say came from Roberts' gun.

[PREVIOUS: Trial begins for man charged in connection with HCHS student's death]

In court Tuesday, the prosecutor says Bumphus told them he planned to kill Roberts after finding out Roberts broke into his apartment.

Bumphus could face up to 20-years in prison.

As for Roberts, his trial date has not been set.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.