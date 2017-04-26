Police: Drugged driver charged after hitting veterans memorial

Police in Dayton, Kentucky charged a driver Tuesday who they said overdosed before crashing into a veterans memorial.

Christopher Marshall, 27, is accused of crashing into the city's memorial that honors veterans near Six and Berry streets on Monday.

Dayton Police said both the driver and the passenger were given Narcan and taken to St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas.

Marshall, of Cleves, is charged with wanton endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, suspended operator's license and failure to produce insurance card.

Marshall was arrested for two active warrants for failure to appear as he was leaving St. Elizabeth Hospital. He's being held at Campbell County Detention Center.

His passenger, Lori Kirchiner of Cleves, was cited for public intoxication. She reportedly told officers they were in the area to pick up a friend who was lost in Bellevue.

