Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Churchill Downs ID'd

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said DeAnte Washington, 29, of Louisville, died of blunt force injuries to the head and neck just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by an SUV on Central Avenue at Montana. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Washington was dead by the time police arrived, but the driver of the SUV was gone.

All police know from witnesses about the SUV is that it is dark in color.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Louisville Metro Police Department tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

