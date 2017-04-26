1 killed in W. Broadway shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near Shawnee Park.

LMPD Spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, confirmed that about 3 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Officers found a black male in the front yard of a vacant home, Mitchell said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's no different from the first one we had at the beginning of the year," Mitchell said of the most recent shooting. "They all are very tragic, most of them very senseless as this one appears to be."

There are no suspects in the shooting police said.

"The number that we have is staggering because it allows me to say that most people don't have any value of human life when they do this type of thing," Mitchell said. "So, as a result, we implore the people who may have seen something to call us at our anonymous tip hotline at 574-LMPD. This was in broad daylight, right in the middle of the street so I feel like somebody saw something."

