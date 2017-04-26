TONIGHT AT 11: Uber or ambulance? That is the question

Officials say it's always best to call 911 to report an emergency, instead of trying to take matters into your own hands.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is a growing trend across the country of people taking an Uber or Lyft to the emergency room, rather than an ambulance.

The trend is attributed to cost. An ambulance can run to be more than $1,000, whereas an Uber or Lyft can cost just a few dollars. So why spend the money?

The Executive Director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services said people can put their lives at risk if they choose to take an Uber or Lyft during a medical emergency.

This growing trend has been spotted in Louisville. WAVE 3 News on Wednesday night will be riding around town with an Uber driver who has taken several people to the hospital. He'll share his experience on WAVE 3 News at 11.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.