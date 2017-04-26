I-65 closed near Memphis after truck spills load

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An overturned truck that spilled its load has closed both directions of Interstate 65 in Southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police at Sellersburg said the accident happened around 2:50 p.m. near the Memphis exit and involved a dump truck carrying concrete chunks. The scene is in a construction zone and the load spilled into both lanes of traffic.

The dump truck appears to be the only vehicle involved.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has crews working to clean up the spilled concrete. I-65 expected to be closed two hours while the scene is cleared.

