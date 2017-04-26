I-65 near Memphis reopened after spilled load, but new problem keeps 1 SB lane closed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Both directions of Interstate 65 in Southern Indiana have reopened after an overturned truck spilled its load and shut down traffic.

Indiana State Police at Sellersburg said the accident happened around 2:50 p.m. near the Memphis exit and involved a dump truck carrying concrete chunks. The accident scene was in a construction zone and the load spilled into both lanes of traffic.

The dump truck was the only vehicle involved.

The Indiana Department of Transportation crews cleaned up the spilled concrete and had I-65 reopened by 5 p.m.

After getting moving again from the accident, southbound drivers encountered another delay about one mile down the road due to a broken down semi which closed the right lane. State police said the trailer's cargo would have to be offloaded before it could be moved.

