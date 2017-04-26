Road work to close part of Frederica Street

There's a traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro.
The northbound lane of Frederica Street between 3rd and 4th Streets are closed this week, starting Wednesday, as crews do some road work.
Both southbound lanes will remain open.
Crews say if the weather cooperates, lanes will open again May 1.
