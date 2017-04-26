Feed Seniors Now food drive wraps up Friday

$1,000 can go a long way at IGA.

The Feed Seniors Now food drive team filled five cartloads of food for seniors in need throughout western Kentucky.

GRADD, Comfort Keepers, and Independence Bank kicked off the food drive in March and since then, they have collected many donations.

The team redeemed the donated money Wednesday and made sure not a penny was wasted. After checkout, they counted up 700 items that will be in senior's kitchens next week.

The team says the best place to drop off those non-perishable food items is at Independence Bank.

The food drive wraps up Friday and the team delivers next Wednesday.

