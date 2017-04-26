ESPN lays off 100 on-air personalities and writers

Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. are teaming up to bring a direct-to-consumer streaming service for it's massive lineup of heroesMore >>
DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. are teaming up to bring a direct-to-consumer streaming service for it's massive lineup of heroesMore >>
"Oprah" is a name that evokes a sense of reverence in mere mortals. But it turns out other celebrities are pretty enthralled with Oprah Winfrey too.More >>
"Oprah" is a name that evokes a sense of reverence in mere mortals. But it turns out other celebrities are pretty enthralled with Oprah Winfrey too.More >>
Happy Days star Erin Moran has died at the age of 56, TMZ reports.More >>
Happy Days star Erin Moran has died at the age of 56, TMZ reports.More >>
This is like returning from summer vacation and seeing who changed since the last time you saw them.More >>
This is like returning from summer vacation and seeing who changed since the last time you saw them.More >>
Some beloved hangout shows are leaving Netflix in May, so get your quality time with J.D. and Turk, Bob and Tina, and Anthony Bourdain before they shuffle off the streaming service.More >>
Some beloved hangout shows are leaving Netflix in May, so get your quality time with J.D. and Turk, Bob and Tina, and Anthony Bourdain before they shuffle off the streaming service.More >>
Over the course of six seasons, the main characters on HBO's Girls changed in profound ways. But none of those evolutions could top the transformation of star Adam Driver.More >>
Over the course of six seasons, the main characters on HBO's Girls changed in profound ways. But none of those evolutions could top the transformation of star Adam Driver.More >>
Get your frozen bananas ready, it looks like the Bluth's might be back for another seasonMore >>
Get your frozen bananas ready, it looks like the Bluth's might be back for another seasonMore >>
Viola Davis, Leslie Jones and Donald Glover were among the figures on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 list.More >>
Viola Davis, Leslie Jones and Donald Glover were among the figures on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 list.More >>
Comedian Louis C.K. is the top honoree of this year's Peabody Awards, taking home a pair of awards for his involvement in two shows.More >>
Comedian Louis C.K. is the top honoree of this year's Peabody Awards, taking home a pair of awards for his involvement in two shows.More >>
Your TV isn't smart enough! Why Roku's Premiere+ is the best way to streamMore >>
Your TV isn't smart enough! Why Roku's Premiere+ is the best way to streamMore >>