ESPN lays off 100 on-air personalities and writers

ESPN is contracting after years of losing money, and layoffs continued Wednesday of some on-air personalities and writers. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - It's been known for a while that ESPN was going to continue its ongoing layoffs by letting go about 100 people that fans of the network and its publications would recognize - it started happening Wednesday.

Some got phone calls, some were informed in meetings that they were being let go.

The network hasn't released an official list, but news has trickled out all day over social and traditional media about who had lost their jobs.

The Worldwide leader is going to look a lot different when you turn on the channel in the future. And it's likely not over.

Here are a few of the high-profile folks who were laid off.

Veteran reporter Ed Werder

The messages from head coaches, GMs, NFL players is appreciated, those of my colleagues reassuring, and so is all the support from viewers. — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

SportsCenter Anchor Chris Hassel

Debate is over. Losing your iPhone is worse than losing your job. If I lost my iPhone, how could I post about how I lost my job today? — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 26, 2017

In all seriousness. Don't feel bad for me. I'll be ok. I'm just going to miss all the great people I worked with. My last day is tomorrow. — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 26, 2017

Sports Center Anchor Jaymee Sire

I was only at ESPN for 4 years, but they were some of the best of my career. Thanks to all of the fans and to my entire SportsCenterAM crew. pic.twitter.com/gxKuUh13ck — Jaymee Sire (@jaymee) April 26, 2017

SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford

After 14 wonderful years my time at espn is over. From Cold Pizza to First Take to SC I made more friends than I can name. Forever grateful! pic.twitter.com/WNkUGuXeVl — Jay Crawford (@jaycrawfordespn) April 26, 2017

New Orleans Pelicans reporter Justin Verrier

No longer at ESPN. Thank you to everyone who read and supported me throughout my 9 years there. Means more than you can know. — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) April 26, 2017

NFL Analyst Ashley Fox

I had a great 6+ years at ESPN, but it's over. I will badly miss all the talented folks there, many of whom I call dear friends. #Onward — Ashley Fox (@AshleyFoxESPN) April 26, 2017

NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer

Laid off by ESPN today.Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled w/gratitude & appreciation for the 9 years #GreatFriendsAndTeammates — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDime) April 26, 2017

MLB Analyst Jim Bowden

I feel blessed & privileged to have worked @ESPN and most importantly work w/ so many great people.Thank you. I look forward to what's next — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenMLB) April 26, 2017

