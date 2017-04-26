ESPN lays off 100 on-air personalities and writers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

ESPN lays off 100 on-air personalities and writers

(RNN) - It's been known for a while that ESPN was going to continue its ongoing layoffs by letting go about 100 people that fans of the network and its publications would recognize - it started happening Wednesday.

Some got phone calls, some were informed in meetings that they were being let go.

The network hasn't released an official list, but news has trickled out all day over social and traditional media about who had lost their jobs. 

The Worldwide leader is going to look a lot different when you turn on the channel in the future. And it's likely not over.

Here are a few of the high-profile folks who were laid off.

Veteran reporter Ed Werder

SportsCenter Anchor Chris Hassel

Sports Center Anchor Jaymee Sire

SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford

New Orleans Pelicans reporter Justin Verrier

NFL Analyst Ashley Fox

NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer

MLB Analyst Jim Bowden

Here is Deadspin's running list of ESPN layoffs.

