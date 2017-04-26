Man arrested for theft of over $500 worth of merchandise

A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a man on Tuesday, April 25 for shoplifting over $500.

Kentucky State Police Detective Eric Dilback conducted the stop after observing a vehicle speeding on US 60 West in Henderson.

The driver Michael A. Busing of Evansville, Indiana was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended license and cited for speeding.

Upon further investigation a search warrant was obtained on Busing’s vehicle.

While executing the warrant, a large amount of stolen merchandise was recovered.

Busing was also charged with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting over $500 or more but under $10.000 and lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

