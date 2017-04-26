Waterfront Wednesday returns with diverse genres

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 91.9 WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday concert series is back for its 15th year on Wednesday evening.

The free concerts take place on the last Wednesday of every month, April through September, on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville's Waterfront Park.

Wednesday, April 26 acts include Maximón at 6 p.m., Whitehorse at 7:30 p.m., and Murder By Death at 9 p.m.

“We’ll introduce you to some stellar new bands this season and welcome some long-time favorites," WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said. "Expect a diverse group of genres: pop, rock, Americana, hip-hop, punk and an entire showcase of up-and-coming Louisville bands.”

Previous acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Béla Fleck, Abigail Washburn, The Avett Brothers and many more.

The full season schedule for Waterfront Wednesday is as follows:

May 31: The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy

June 28: Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson

July 26: Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, The Zach Longoria Project

Aug. 30: White Reaper, James Lindsey, In Lightning (Louisville showcase)

Sept. 27: The Secret Sisters, TBA

A map is available with parking locations here. The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will offer free trolley service between Witherspoon and the event site from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Parkside Bikes will have expanded bike parking on-site.

This is the 15th year for Waterfron Wednesday.

