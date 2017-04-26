Work load: LeBron not slowing as playoff minutes increase

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal lands
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has died
House Speaker Paul Ryan says a proposal to revive the stalled Republican health care bill is gaining support
Scientists created an artificial womb enough like mom's to help tiny lambs grow for a month _ boosting hopes that it might one day help extremely premature babies
President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-Semitism
For teenagers in treatment for addiction, returning to school means resisting offers to get high with old friends
Holocaust survivors say termination of German insurance giant Allianz's sponsorship of a Florida golf tournament may boost their efforts to collect some $2.5 billion in World War II-era Jewish policies.
Former President Barack Obama is using his first public appearance since leaving office to talk with students about his experiences as a community organizer in Chicago and how that laid the foundation for his political career
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.
