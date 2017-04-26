LMPD officer could face charges after crash that killed 1

A Louisville Metro Police officer could be facing charges after a crash that left one woman dead.More >>
A Louisville Metro Police officer could be facing charges after a crash that left one woman dead.More >>
Nelson Aldo Gomez, 25, was arrested Wednesday.More >>
Nelson Aldo Gomez, 25, was arrested Wednesday.More >>
A MetroSafe dispatcher said the child was awake and alert when arriving by private vehicle at Norton Children's Hospital about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A MetroSafe dispatcher said the child was awake and alert when arriving by private vehicle at Norton Children's Hospital about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
There is a growing trend across the country of people taking an Uber or Lyft to the emergency room, rather than an ambulance.More >>
There is a growing trend across the country of people taking an Uber or Lyft to the emergency room, rather than an ambulance.More >>
Indiana State Police at Sellersburg say the accident happened around 2:50 p.m. near the Memphis exit and involved a dump truck carrying concrete chunks.More >>
Indiana State Police at Sellersburg say the accident happened around 2:50 p.m. near the Memphis exit and involved a dump truck carrying concrete chunks.More >>