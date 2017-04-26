LMPD officer could face charges after crash that killed 1 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD officer could face charges after crash that killed 1

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer could be facing charges after a crash that resulted in the death of a woman. 

On March 27, LMPD officer Christopher Baker was driving 27 miles per hour over the speed limit on Fern Valley Road when he hit a Honda Accord that was attempting to turn onto Jeanine Drive.

PREVIOUS STORY >> Woman killed in crash involving LMPD officer identified

The driver of the Honda Accord, Bishnu Bhujel, 42, later died at the hospital as a result of her injures sustained in the crash. 

Baker was in a marked LMPD cruiser, but was not on a run, according to official records obtained by WAVE 3 News. Baker was driving at a speed of 72 miles per hour five seconds prior to impact. Per a crash data retrieval download on the cruiser, Baker hit Bhujel at a speed of 66 miles per hour. 
 
MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Waterfront Wednesday returns with diverse genres
Police: 3-year-old girl shot in shoulder by another child
1 killed in W. Broadway shooting

The report says the LMPD Public Integrity Unit will handle any possible charges in the crash. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly