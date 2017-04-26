Police: Woman stabbed while sleeping, man arrested

BARDSTOWN, KY(WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they said he stabbed a woman.

Nelson County Sheriff's Office arrested Nelson Aldo Gomez, 25, on Wednesday. Gomez was charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Deputies said they responded to the 6000 block of Bloomfield Road in Bardstown on Wednesday. There they found an 18-year-old woman who was stabbed under the arm while sleeping.

The victim was taken to Flaglet Memorial Hospital then transferred to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Deputies confirmed that three others were taken to the sheriff's office where they were interviewed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (502) 348-1840.

