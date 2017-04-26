Active shooter facility opens in Henderson Co.

A new active shooter simulation facility opened in Henderson County to train first responders (WFIE)

We're told the military donated the structure, but one Henderson Police officer spent a year building up the inside using donated materials.

HPD's Sergeant Jeff Welch showed us his work and he said it's the first facility of its kind in the region.

We're told most agencies have to use high schools for active shooter training, but conflicts in schedules have prevented police from doing so.

It's built to look like a school hallway, and Welch said they'll put it to good use.

We're told the facility can also be used for domestic violence and robbery scenarios.

They start active shooter simulation training next month.

