SLIDESHOW: Brother surprises little sister with Disney princess photo shoot

A 13-year-old boy from Ohio asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to do something special for his little sister she will never forget.

Christina Michelle posted on her photography Facebook page that her son Anthony wanted the costume to surprise his 5-year-old sister, Belle, with a princess photo shoot.

“Belle had just had a birthday, and he wanted to surprise her with a princess photo shoot as a birthday gift," Michelle told Yahoo Style.

Michelle calls herself a "Disneyphile," and said she was very excited when her son wanted to share the experience, so she was more than happy to accommodate him.

The adorable pictures are taking the internet by storm. Her post on her Paint the Sky Photography page has been shared nearly 2,000 times.

"Watching their bond as she grows melts my heart every day. I am so proud to be their mom, and beyond happy that I'm handy enough with a camera to keep these memories forever," Michelle said in her Facebook post.

The love between these siblings captured in these precious photos is now capturing the hearts of those around the world.

"How do you spell love?" — Piglet



"You don't spell love. You feel it." — Winnie the Pooh

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.