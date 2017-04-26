Bullitt Co. cheerleaders win gold medal for U.S.

The group presented the U.S. at the International Cheer Union (ICU) Junior World Championship. (Source: Wendy Lee)

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Some WAVE Country cheerleaders are now gold medalists.

Eastside Middle School won the gold medal for the United States at the Junior All Girl Elite International Cheer Union competition held in Florida on Wednesday.

The group presented the U.S. at the International Cheer Union (ICU) Junior World Championship which was held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The ICU is currently working with the Olympic committee to possibly get cheerleading added as an Olympic sport by 2020.

