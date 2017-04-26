Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates School to Work graduation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first class of Big Brothers, Big Sisters School to Work program graduated on Wednesday.

The program provides local high school students with professionally supported, 1-to-1 mentoring relationships, coupled with workplace exposure, career awareness and soft skill development.

"A lot of them are the first kids in their family to go to college so we're really excited for them," Kelly Smith of Big Brothers, Big Sisters said. "The mentors are really excited for them."



MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Waterfront Wednesday returns with diverse genres

+ LouiEvolve Festival brings together all aspects of hip-hop

+ Bullitt Co. cheerleaders win gold medal for U.S.

So far, the scholars in the school to work program have earned a combined $160,000 in scholarships.

All the students in the program will graduate from high school in May and will continue their education at a college of their choosing in the Fall.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.