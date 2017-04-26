Heine Brothers’ Coffee opens largest store

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Hikes Point area now has a new coffee hub.

Heine Brothers’ Coffee opened their largest location to date on Taylorsville Road Wednesday morning.

This is the 14th Louisville area store to open in the organic coffee franchise's 22 years but the co-founder says the slow pace was intentional.

"It's never been about growth for growth's sake," Mike Mays, Co-founder and President of Heine Brothers Coffee, said. "We feel like there are other neighborhoods in Louisville and potentially southern Indiana that we want to be part of, but we're going to take our time, we're going to make sure the location feels right, and the pace feels right for our company."

The spacious 3,000 square foot space will be Heine Brothers’ largest yet. The store will also have a drive-thru.

Heine Brothers’ Coffee currently employs just over 240 people in Louisville.

In late 2016, Heine Brothers’ relocated its offices, roasting operations, and warehouse to the Portland Warehouse District in a move aimed at helping renew the west side of Ninth street.

Store hours at 3965 Taylorsville Rd. are Monday – Saturday 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

