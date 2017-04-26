LMPD investigating after parent allegedly strikes bus driver

A JCPS bus driver was hit by a parent on Wednesday, according to a witness. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after an alleged angry parent struck a bus driver on Wednesday morning.

According to a witness, an angry parent was upset that her child didn't board the bus, number 0515, at a stop close to Nellie Bly Drive and Katy Bell Court, off Indian Trail.

The parent drove after the bus, and when it stopped, she got out and confronted the driver. Then, when the bus driver asked the parent to get off the bus because she had become combative and started to curse, the parent hit the driver, according to the witness.



The students on the bus were shuttled to another bus and then on to Schaffner Traditional Elementary School.

It's still unclear if charges will be filed.

