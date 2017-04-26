Groundbreaking ceremony set for new Jeffersonville road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Groundbreaking ceremony set for new Jeffersonville road

The new road is off Highway 62, between the I-265 Interchange and Utica-Sellersburg Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The new road is off Highway 62, between the I-265 Interchange and Utica-Sellersburg Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) -   The new Lewis and Clark Bridge continues to spur new development in Clark County, this time, a new road in Jeffersonville.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Thursday afternoon for Gottbrath Parkway.

It's off Highway 62, between the I-265 Interchange and Utica-Sellersburg Road.

The new road will lead to a commercial area where a developer has proposed hotels, restaurants and a movie theater.

