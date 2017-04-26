Operation Icebreaker leads to 41 arrests

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Dozens of people in Southern Indiana and Louisville were arrested in an extensive investigation dating back to the fall of 2016.

Forty one people were arrested by the Jeffersonville Police Department, New Albany Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Department and FBI Safe Street Violent Gangs Task force in an operation, dubbed Icebreaker.

Operation Icebreaker targeted dozens of drug dealers in WAVE Country.

"It's important that we note that the arrestees were not part of one large organization," Jeffersonville Police Department Sgt. Isaac Parker said. "Each arrestee was the result of an independent narcotic investigation."

Officers targeted methamphetamine and heroin dealers, but in one case, police confiscated 20 pounds of marijuana.

