Operation Icebreaker leads to 41 arrests

A former LMPD detective has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony.More >>
A former LMPD detective has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony.More >>
Dozens of people in Southern Indiana and Louisville were arrested in an extensive investigation dating back to the fall of 2016.More >>
Dozens of people in Southern Indiana and Louisville were arrested in an extensive investigation dating back to the fall of 2016.More >>
The new road is off Highway 62, between the I-265 Interchange and Utica-Sellersburg Road.More >>
The new road is off Highway 62, between the I-265 Interchange and Utica-Sellersburg Road.More >>
JCPS is asking parents to talk with their children about the new Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.More >>
JCPS is asking parents to talk with their children about the new Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.More >>
There is a growing trend across the country of people taking an Uber or Lyft to the emergency room, rather than an ambulance.More >>
There is a growing trend across the country of people taking an Uber or Lyft to the emergency room, rather than an ambulance.More >>