Former LMPD detective sentenced following guilty plea of theft from interstate shipment

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Kyle Willett (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives) Kyle Willett (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former LMPD detective has been sentenced to five months in prison followed by five months home incarceration.

Kyle Willett, 48, waived indictment by grand jury and plead guilty to a felony on December 21, 2016, before Magistrate Judge Dave Whalin, charging the former detective with theft from interstate shipment. 

From January 2016 through August 2016, Willett, while working as an interdiction task force officer, would identify UPS packages that possibly contained cash. He would then take the packages to his vehicle and open them, the press release stated. On a number of occasions, Willett stole the contents of packages. During this period, he stole approximately $74,745.99 in cash from the packages. 

Willett is required to forfeit $74,745.99. 

Willett remains free on an unsecured bond following Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

