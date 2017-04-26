Dog nearly dies after eating hot dogs stuffed with nails

A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
The pontiff urged people to show solidarity with one another and called on world leaders to act with humility.More >>
The pontiff urged people to show solidarity with one another and called on world leaders to act with humility.More >>
The dog’s emergency surgery took two hours, with vets removing six nails out of her stomach and a section of her colon, all unable to pass through her body.More >>
The dog’s emergency surgery took two hours, with vets removing six nails out of her stomach and a section of her colon, all unable to pass through her body.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Officials say there was a struggle when the trooper made contact with one of two suspects in a convenience store parking lot. The suspect pushed the officer and started shooting.More >>
Officials say there was a struggle when the trooper made contact with one of two suspects in a convenience store parking lot. The suspect pushed the officer and started shooting.More >>