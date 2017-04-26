Dog nearly dies after eating hot dogs stuffed with nails

Tom Deakins shows an image of his dog's X-ray after the dog ate hot dogs that were stuffed with nails and spread around an apartment complex in WI. (Source: WKOW/Lake Delton Police/Tom Deakin/Hill-Dale Veterinary Hospital)

SAUK CO., WI (CNN/WKOW) - Police in Wisconsin are investigating after a Yorkie mix named Clarice nearly died from eating hot dogs that were stuffed with nails. Tom Deakin, Clarice’s owner, said he noticed a something strange at his apartment complex.

“I saw it, didn’t think much of it - a trail of hot dogs going up the stairs,” Deakin said.

Clarice took a few big bites Monday morning. Shortly after that, Canyon Point Apartments issued a warning to tenants about nail-stuffed hot dogs being found around the complex, and police were investigating.

“If the allegations are true and that was the intent of what the person responsible for that was doing, I think it’s horrible,” said Lt. Bill Laughlin of the Lake Delton Police Dept.

Laughlin said he can’t say much about the animal abuse case, but his detectives have identified a person of interest.

Tuesday, Hillsdale veterinarian Samantha Steinich discovered the unthinkable - multiple nails stuck inside Clarice. The dog’s emergency surgery took two hours, with vets removing six nails out of her stomach and a section of her colon, all unable to pass through her body.

“It’s so tough, because animals can get into so many different things,” Steinich said. “I think the best advice is being conscientious of what your dog is getting into outside or who is near your animal.”

Deakin agrees with her.

“Take the extra time to check, look around before you let your dog run out,” he said. Three-year-old Clarice will remain on a soft-food diet for now.

Copyright 2017 WKOW via CNN. All rights reserved.