Neighbors torn over one-way streets in Shelby Park

Some who live in the area hope the change would cut down on speeding and accidents. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A group of neighbors in Shelby park are pushing for major traffic changes, but the idea is far from becoming reality.

The goal is to get a series of one-way streets turned into two-ways.

Bicycling for Louisville is pushing the plan that would affect the pairs of Logan and Shelby streets, Oak and St. Catherine streets, and Jackson and Preston streets.

The idea is it would slow down traffic, which is a priority for Louisville’s Transportation Engineering Manager Dirk Gowin.

"There are a lot of benefits from those conversions to the community," Gowin said.

Those who live on the streets agree wrecks and speeding are commonplace.

"We've been trying for years to try to get this intersection to have a stoplight," Anthony Taylor said of Jackson Street by Shelby Park. "There's

constantly wrecks."

"A lot of people zoom by, making it unsafe, especially for the kids," Hilary Knittle said of Oak street.

Gowin said one-way streets were created for the purpose of speeding up cars.

"It was most important to move them to downtown and get them back out of downtown,” he said.

Now, more and more people are moving into downtown which is creating the new push to make them two-way streets.

"If you spend enough money, you can correct almost anything," Gowin said.

The problem is some in the community aren’t fans of the idea.

"The people that live in this neighborhood, if you polled them, they don't want it," Taylor, whose whole family lives in the area said. "They're used

to it. They've been here 40, 50 years. Changing that direction will really flip things around. I mean there's no need for it."

Others worry about parking going away.

"Most of the homes in Shelby Park only have street parking," Knittle said.

Fortunately for the critics, Gowin said there are a series of issues, namely the interstate ramps: "The ramps on and off the interstate will prevent us from even converting certain stretches of the two-way."

The biggest issue, though, is a lack of money. 7th and 8th streets have priority now.

"We've got to look and balance the whole transportation system and prioritize our efforts,” Gowin said.

Gowin said while slower cars mean a slowed down rush hour, he argued that's a good thing because he said too many cars are speeding.



