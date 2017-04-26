Press conference scheduled Thursday to discuss arrest in Scott High School threats

A press conference has been scheduled Thursday morning to speak about the apprehension of the suspect believed to be responsible in the threats against Scott High School.

Jess Dykes, with Kenton County Schools, said the threats were made on the app Snapchat. The threats referenced shootings, bombings and kidnappings.

Chief of Police Steve Knauf is expected to detail the charges the suspect will face and the events surrounding the threats that transpired this week.

"I don't know if they think it's funny, or if they're just trying to bully the school. Whatever their motivation may be, they need to realize that they're facing some very serious punishment if they continue this conduct," Kenton Co. Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said.

The conference is scheduled at 10 a.m. in the Taylor Mill City Building.

