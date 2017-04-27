2 men found shot along Salem Bypass; 1 dead

Police do not have any suspects, but troopers Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers don't believe the general public's safety is at risk.More >>
Police do not have any suspects, but troopers Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers don't believe the general public's safety is at risk.More >>
The shooting was reported at 2:59 p.m. in the 4100 block of W. Broadway.More >>
The shooting was reported at 2:59 p.m. in the 4100 block of W. Broadway.More >>
There is a growing trend across the country of people taking an Uber or Lyft to the emergency room, rather than an ambulance.More >>
There is a growing trend across the country of people taking an Uber or Lyft to the emergency room, rather than an ambulance.More >>
Some who live in the area hope the change would cut down on speeding and accidents.More >>
Some who live in the area hope the change would cut down on speeding and accidents.More >>
A former LMPD detective has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony.More >>
A former LMPD detective has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony.More >>