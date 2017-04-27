2 men found shot along Salem Bypass; 1 dead

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - One of two men found suffering from gunshot wounds along the side of a road in Salem has died and the other man is at a Louisville hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects, but troopers Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers don't believe the general public's safety is at risk.

According to a news release from ISP, a dispatcher at the Washington County 911 center took a call about 9:26 p.m. Wednesday regarding two men who had been found injured along the side of the Salem Bypass just west of State Road 60. Officers from the Salem Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Department arrived at the scene and discovered the two men had been shot. There was no vehicle at the scene.

One of the men was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem, where he was pronounced dead. The other man was flown by helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released. Police said they haven't been able to positively identify the victim who survived.

ISP detectives and crime scene investigators processed the crime scene and determined that at least one shooter left the scene.

Detectives want anyone who was on the Salem Bypass between State Road 60 and State Road 135 between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and who saw any vehicles or people stopped along the roadside to contact them at 800-872-6743 or 812-246-5424. Callers can remain anonymous.

An autopsy will be performed on the deceased victim at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.

