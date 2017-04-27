ISP: 2 shot in Salem

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting in Salem.

Indiana State Police confirmed that around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff's Department was called to the area of Hwy 60 and Hwy 135 on the Salem Bypass.

First responders found two people who had been shot. One of the victims was flown to University of Louisville Hospital while the other was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, ISP said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No motive has been given for the shooting and it is unclear whether the victims knew each other.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.