UPDATE: Louisville men identified as shooting victims found along Salem Bypass; 1 dead

The injured men were found along the Salem Bypass about 9:45 Wednesday night. (Source: WLSM Radio)

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - Two men found suffering from gunshot wounds along the side of a road in Salem have been identified.

Indiana State Police said Marty Jay Patterson III, 18, of Louisville died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital in Salem Wednesday night.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

The second victim, Delquan Edward Standard, 19, also of Louisville, was flown by helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP said the victims' autopsy results are preliminary, pending the outcomes of toxicology tests that usually take up to six weeks to complete.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

Police do not have any suspects in the case, but Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers don't believe the general public's safety is at risk. They say more than one person may have carried out the crime.

According to a news release from ISP, a dispatcher at the Washington County 911 center took a call about 9:26 p.m. Wednesday regarding two men who had been found injured along the side of the Salem Bypass just west of State Road 60. Officers from the Salem Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Department arrived at the scene and discovered the two men had been shot. There was no vehicle at the scene.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Uber or ambulance? That's the question

+ Dog nearly dies after eating hot dogs stuffed with nails

+ Operation Icebreaker leads to 41 arrests

Detectives want anyone who was on the Salem Bypass between State Road 60 and State Road 135 between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and who saw any vehicles or people stopped along the roadside to contact them at 800-872-6743 or 812-246-5424. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.