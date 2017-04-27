Condemned police ambush killer back in court for sentence

The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says a proposal to revive the stalled Republican health care bill is gaining supportMore >>