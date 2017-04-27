Sickly snake slithers into elementary school classroom

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - A sickly snake that slithered into a classroom at a New Jersey elementary school has been turned over to a rescue center.

Third-graders at Riverside Elementary School in Princeton found the 4-foot-long (1.22 meter) boa constrictor on Tuesday.

Principal Valerie Ulrich tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2q9qr8B ) the snake was in poor health and lucky to be alive.

The students are taking care of a female boa named "Cuddles" and the school believes Cuddles' scent might have attracted the stray boa from a home in the neighborhood.

The snake will be put up for adoption if no one claims it in seven days.

