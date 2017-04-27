Papa John's CEO John Schnatter resigns from UofL Athletics Association

Schnatter was replaced by James M. Rogers, retired chief operating officer of Louisville-based investment firm Hilliard Lyons and a member of the UofL Board of Trustees.More >>
Schnatter was replaced by James M. Rogers, retired chief operating officer of Louisville-based investment firm Hilliard Lyons and a member of the UofL Board of Trustees.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
Police do not have any suspects, but troopers Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers don't believe the general public's safety is at risk.More >>
Police do not have any suspects, but troopers Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers don't believe the general public's safety is at risk.More >>
The shooting was reported at 2:59 p.m. in the 4100 block of W. Broadway.More >>
The shooting was reported at 2:59 p.m. in the 4100 block of W. Broadway.More >>
There is a growing trend across the country of people taking an Uber or Lyft to the emergency room, rather than an ambulance.More >>
There is a growing trend across the country of people taking an Uber or Lyft to the emergency room, rather than an ambulance.More >>