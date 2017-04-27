Papa John's CEO John Schnatter resigns from UofL Athletics Association

John Schnatter is seen here in a file photo from 2015. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Schnatter, founder, CEO, and pitchman of Louisville-based Papa John's Pizza, has resigned from the University of Louisville Athletics Association, a spokesman for the UofL Athletics Department said.

Schnatter was replaced by James M. Rogers, retired chief operating officer of Louisville-based investment firm Hilliard Lyons and a member of the UofL Board of Trustees. Rogers was appointed to the Board of Trustees by Gov. Matt Bevin in January.

>> BILLY REED: Schnatter blowing 'smoke' at Jurich, UofL Athletics

Schnatter, who remains a Bevin-appointed trustee at UofL, has been publicly at adds with university Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich and his athletics department. Schnatter railed against spending during the April 12 trustees meeting, criticizing the athletics department for continuing to raise funds to complete the $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium while the university is $47 million in debt and estimates an additional $48 million of debt next year.

He also accused Jurich of "invisible" leadership.

This story will be updated.

