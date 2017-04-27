Police: Man charged thousands of dollars to dead woman's credit card

A Henderson man is in jail after police say he charged thousands of dollars to a dead woman's credit card.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the sister of the deceased woman told officers she had found out that 46-year-old Phillip Rhoades had made over $18,000 in cash advances and purchases on her deceased sister's credit card.

Police say Rhoades and the deceased woman were living together before she died.

Rhoades was arrested Wednesday and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card $10,000 or more and he was also charged with an unrelated bench warrant for failure to appear.

He is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.