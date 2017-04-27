Pletcher would prefer a Derby win over record number of starters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Todd Pletcher has come into the Kentucky Derby on multiple occasions holding what seemed like a full deck of possibilities to capture the roses.

>> INSIDE THE RAIL: Get our free Derby app

Pletcher won the 2010 Kentucky Derby with Super Saver and has been second on two occasions and third three times during his career. He sent a record five starters into the Derby in 2007 and 2013, and started four in 2000, 2010 and 2014.

But don’t look now because with just nine days left until the 143rd running of the Derby, Pletcher said he believes he might be bringing his strongest group of horses yet to Churchill Downs with as many as six starters.

"I’d have to look back at it and see, but from the depth standout it's arguably the strongest contingent we have brought," he said just outside his barn on the backside of Churchill Downs. "Any year that you come here, you are bringing horses that have accomplished something to earn their way in.

"But this particular year with the Florida Derby winner, the Tampa Derby winner, Patch being second in the Louisiana Derby, they all have solid credentials in their own right. I think collectively it’s a pretty deep group."

MORE FROM JODY DEMLING

+ Jockey Hernandez trades bike for horse, aims for first Derby win aboard McCraken

+ Jody Demling's Derby Diary

The frontline horse in the Pletcher group is Florida Derby winner Always Dreaming, who is expected to be one of the top three or four choices in the morning-line.

Tapwrit won the Tampa Bay Derby and then was fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, while Battalion Runner was second in the Wood Memorial and Patch ran second in the Louisiana Derby.

Those four are set to run in the Derby, while Rebel Stakes winner Malagacy has enough points to run but a final decision hasn’t been made, while UAE Derby third-place finisher Master Plan is on the outside looking in at No. 26 on the Derby points list. The top 20 will get into the field.

"I think all of these have the pedigree and past performance and have the right ingredients to get the distance," Pletcher said. "I like what we have right now."

VIDEO FROM THE BACKSIDE

+ Pletcher aims for final works Friday ahead of weekend storms

+ Kent Taylor recaps Wednesday on the backside

+ Hernandez breaks down McCraken effort after Monday workout

If he starts four in the Derby, Pletcher will break Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas' record for most starters in Derby history.

Pletcher has missed the Derby just once since 2000 – in 2003 – and has started 17 horses since winning with Super Saver. He's 1-for-45 all-time in the Run for the Roses. Lukas has started 48 horses in the Derby and won the race four times.

The stable twice had likely Derby favorites – Uncle Mo in 2011 and Eskendereya in 2010 – who were sidelined just before the race. Uncle Mo came down with an illness and Eskendereya suffered an injury.

Pletcher said it's a "challenging business," and said he wants to make sure "the horses stay healthy" in order to get them to the race.

And he noted that he would rather have another victory in the race rather than eclipsing the record of Lukas, the trainer under whom Pletcher got his start.

"I've said the only way it would mean anything to me is if we got close to his win record," Pletcher said with a laugh. "The number of starters isn't as important. In some ways it's an accomplishment that we’ve been able to get here a lot.

"At the end of the day, we keep getting them in there and some good things will happen."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.