Officials: Ohio man arrested at CVG Airport for attempting to provide support to ISIS

A man from Dayton, Ohio was arrested at Cincinnati/Kentucky International Airport for attempting to provide material support or resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman announced Thursday.

FBI agents took Laith Waleed Alebbini, 26, into custody Wednesday evening.

The complaint alleges that Alebbini, a citizen of Jordan and legal permanent resident of the United States as of April 2014, attempted to travel to Syria, via a flight to Turkey or Jordan, "in order to fight with ISIS against the Syrian leadership."

He will have an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in U.S. District Court in Dayton before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Newman.

