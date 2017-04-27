2 US troops killed, 1 injured in eastern Afghanistan

An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

Kabul was the final stop on a six-nation, weeklong tour Mattis said was intended to bolster relations with allies and partners and to get an update on the stalemated conflict in Afghanistan.

Kabul was the final stop on a six-nation, weeklong tour Mattis said was intended to bolster relations with allies and partners and to get an update on the stalemated conflict in Afghanistan.

Afghan officials say Islamic State militants have attacked the Taliban in the northern Jawzjan province, igniting heavy clashes in which dozens of fighters were killed.

Afghan officials say Islamic State militants have attacked the Taliban in the northern Jawzjan province, igniting heavy clashes in which dozens of fighters were killed.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited Afghanistan on Monday. Two U.S. troops died in action there overnight. (Source: CNN)

By LOLITA C. BALDORAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two American service members were killed and another received a minor injury during a ground assault against Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan Wednesday, according to the U.S. military.

The U.S. forces were accompanying Afghan troops on the raid when they came under attack by the Islamic State Khorasan group in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, according to Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, the U.S. military spokesman in Kabul. He said a number of IS fighters were also killed.

The U.S. and Afghan troops had flown in by helicopter then advanced on foot. The raid was in Mohmand Valley, the same region where the U.S., two weeks ago, dropped what is called the "mother of all bombs" on an IS complex.

The bombing came just days after a U.S. Army special forces soldier was killed in the region. The bomb is the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S., and it killed several dozen militants.

The U.S. has been battling the Islamic State group in Afghanistan for months and estimates that it now includes about 800 fighters there.

"The fight against ISIS-K is important for the world, but sadly, it is not without sacrifice," said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.