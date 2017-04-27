DCSO: Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide

A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Daviess County, KY, deputies say.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a home in the 3100 block of Harness Loop, just outside the Owensboro city limits, around 9 a.m. Thursday morning for a welfare check after a woman didn't show up to work.

We're told the couple's bodies were found inside the home.

Few details are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing and we'll keep you updated.

