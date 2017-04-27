DCSO: Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to try to determine the cause of death.More >>
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to try to determine the cause of death.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of April 25, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of April 25, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Schnatter was replaced by James M. Rogers, retired chief operating officer of Louisville-based investment firm Hilliard Lyons and a member of the UofL Board of Trustees.More >>
Schnatter was replaced by James M. Rogers, retired chief operating officer of Louisville-based investment firm Hilliard Lyons and a member of the UofL Board of Trustees.More >>