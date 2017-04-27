Names released in apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Daviess County, KY, deputies say.

Officials say they are 72-year-old Larry Russell Dorris and 74-year-old Gloria Dorris.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a home in the 3100 block of Harness Loop, just outside the Owensboro city limits, around 9 a.m. Thursday morning for a welfare check after Gloria didn't show up to work.

The DCSO tells me an employer called them today so they showed up here for a welfare check. pic.twitter.com/j6dtjf9npn — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) April 27, 2017

We're told the bodies were found inside the home.

Deputies say the two used to be married to each other and it appeared that Larry killed Gloria before killing himself.

Detectives still don't know the exact time of the shooting.

