Lexington high school basketball player collapses in locker room, dies

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A high school basketball player in Lexington died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency in the boys locker room.

According to a report by WLEX-TV, Lexington's NBC affiliate, Star Ifeacho, 15, was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday at UK Makenna David Pediatric Emergency Center.

"Our hearts are broken over the tragic death of 15-year-old Star Ifeacho, who was a beloved member of the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School family," Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a written statement issued Wednesday night. "Star was a sophomore member of the Bulldogs varsity boys basketball team. This afternoon he was one of many students participating in open gym, which is a time that any student is welcome to come and participate in drills and two-on-two games. Star had stopped shooting baskets and was with the athletic trainer when he collapsed in the locker room. The athletic trainer immediately provided emergency care, including CPR and the use of the AED, while 911 was called. When paramedics arrived, they took over his care and transported him to the hospital."

Thank you to everyone who has reached out during this difficult time. Continue to keep our school, community, and students in your prayers. — Dunbar Basketball (@PLDBoysBBall) April 27, 2017

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to try to determine the cause of death.

Grief counselors were at the school Thursday to support grieving students and staff.

