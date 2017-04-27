Mike Hartnett: Paradise Woods leads capable crop of Oaks contenders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On paper, the Kentucky Derby appears to be a wide-open contest, and this might also be true for the Run for the Lillies.

>> INSIDE THE RAIL: Get our free Derby app

Several of the fillies have run their career-best races heading to the first Friday in May, so it’s shaping up as a very competitive race.

Here’s a rundown of the top contenders for the Kentucky Oaks:

+ Paradise Woods – Her last race, the Santa Anita Oaks, was simply brilliant. She won by almost 12 lengths, a new race record for margin of victory for this prestigious event. It was her first test beyond a mile and this freakish performance could land her the morning-line favorite's role. Is this the next superstar of the filly ranks?

+ Farrell - Her nickname could be "Queen of New Orleans," as she captured all three of the preps down at Fair Grounds: the Silverbulletday, the Rachel Alexandra, and the Fair Grounds Oaks. She's on a roll, plus the filly has already won under the Twin Spires when she dominated the Golden Rod last fall.

MORE DERBY COVERAGE

+ Pletcher would prefer Derby win over record number of starters

+ Jockey Hernandez trades bike for horse, aims for first Derby win aboard McCraken

+ Mike Hartnett's Derby Diary

+ Miss Sky Warrior - Like Paradise Woods, this filly is also coming off her career-best performance. She captured the Gazelle at Aqueduct by a whopping 13 lengths. The victory marked her fifth straight triumph. A huge plus for this lady is that she's already won at the Oaks' mile-and-an-eighth distance, and has done it twice.

+ Salty - On April 8, this filly competed in her very first stakes race and she was amazing. She took the Gulfstream Park Oaks in what was only the third start of her career. She showed she's a fast learner as she chalked up a four-length victory, despite a slow start, and despite racing wide much of the time. Her lack of experience could be an issue in the Kentucky Oaks, but boy the talent seems to be there.

+ Abel Tasman - She has a pair of Hall of Famers in her camp: Trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith. In her last start, she was a distant second in back of Paradise Woods in the Santa Anita Oaks. But nobody was gonna beat Paradise Woods that day. Back in March, also at Santa Anita, Abel Tasman finished second in back of the ultra-talented Unique Bella. The Baffert runner could have an advantage at Churchill as her off-the-pace style might come into play. The Kentucky Oaks figures to have plenty of speed up front.

Some solid and exciting contenders will line up to go after the Lillies. We could be in store for one memorable Oaks Day.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.