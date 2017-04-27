Tom Hanks going on 'NFL moratorium' over Raiders move
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Tom Hanks attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in New York.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Tom Hanks says he's going on a "moratorium" for two years after his hometown Oakland Raiders leave for Las Vegas, but he didn't explain what that entails.
The NFL approved the Raiders' plan to move last month. A $1.9 billion stadium is slated to be built for the team with the help of $750 million in public money.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2pDdreA ) Hanks told author Dave Eggers on Monday that the NFL is a billion-dollar industry and NFL owners are billionaires. Yet, he says, when the owners want to build a stadium, "they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building."
Hanks sees one positive in the Raiders' exit: the possibility of a new baseball stadium for his Oakland Athletics.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thursday, April 27 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-04-27 16:30:49 GMT
Thursday, April 27 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-04-27 16:33:39 GMT
The Republican-controlled Texas House has approved a ban on "sanctuary cities," mandating possible jail time for police chiefs and sheriffs who don't cooperate fully with federal immigration authorities.More >>
The Republican-controlled Texas House has approved a ban on "sanctuary cities," mandating possible jail time for police chiefs and sheriffs who don't cooperate fully with federal immigration authorities.More >>