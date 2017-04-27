Police: Suspect points gun at St. Matthews officers, cop fires rounds; no one hurt

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A St. Matthews police officer fired shots but missed a suspect who walked out of a house Thursday morning and pointed a gun at police, the St. Matthews assistant police chief said.

The St. Matthews Police Department received a call at 5:27 a.m. Thursday about a man with a gun inside a house in the 3900 block of Staebler Avenue.

Assistant Chief Dave Beyer said a preliminary investigation revealed that when officers arrived at the scene, the man walked out the front door of the home, armed with a gun, which he pointed at at the officers. He was told to drop the weapon, but he did not. One of the officers fired rounds at the suspect, but he was not hit, Beyer said.

The suspect was arrested and brought to the St. Matthews Police Department.

The officers were not injured.

The officer who fired his weapon is on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an independent investigation.



The suspect's name has not been released.

