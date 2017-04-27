Man shot to death on W. Broadway identified

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of W. Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man shot and killed while sitting on the front porch of home in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Ashton Michael Tomas, 25, of Louisville, was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of West Broadway. He was shot multiple times.



Police found Tomas' body in the front yard of a vacant home.

Investigators believe someone saw something, but so far, no witnesses have come forward, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who knows anything about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

