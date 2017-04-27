No dump here: Posh public bathroom pops up, with music, art

NEW YORK (AP) - In a park amid skyscrapers, a gem has emerged: a posh public bathroom that cost nearly $300,000, complete with freshly delivered flowers, imported tiles, classical music and artwork.
The free-of-charge, air-conditioned splendor, inspired by visits to the city's priciest hotels, is open to everyone. More than 1 million people a year are expected to use the facility, park officials said.
On Thursday, two bathroom attendants held toilet tissue that a park official cut as the inaugural ribbon for the high-tech facility housed in a landmarked beaux-arts building behind the New York Public Library in Manhattan. The toilets, in 310 square feet divided between the women's and men's sides, are reopening after a three-month renovation.
The eye-popping, LED-illuminated elegance is unusual in a city where public toilets are scarce and generally grungy.
"It's very clean, and the flowers are alive," said Irena Marentic, a tourist from Slovenia, as she left the space, whose walls and floors are lined with tiles from Spain and Italy and adorned with art created by Bryant Park's painters-in-residence.
The women's side has three toilet stalls, while the men's side has two stalls and three urinals, the same number as before the renovation. The facility can't be expanded because the space surrounding it is considered a scenic landmark.
The public luxury was funded privately by the Bryant Park Corp., a not-for-profit that manages the city-owned park and works to improve business in the neighborhood, which includes Fifth Avenue.
"We strive for perfection and only settle for excellence," declared Dan Biederman, the executive director of the Bryant Park Corp.
The team behind the new posh public bathroom visited The Waldorf Astoria and other luxury hotels for inspiration.
A few out-of-town companies provided donations not included in the facility's $280,000 cost. The Japanese luxury brand Toto contributed self-flushing, energy-saving toilets and hands-free faucets and wash basins. Brill Hygienic Products Inc., of Delray, Florida, supplied sanitary, electronic seat covers that rotate with each use.
During warm months, attendants armed with mops keep everything clean from 7 a.m. until midnight, when the bathroom closes along with the park. By park rules, no tips are allowed.
The bathroom is most often used by visitors to the leafy, grassy refuge of Bryant Park, which draws them with its seasonal attractions including a skating rink in winter, holiday shops, outdoor movies on summer nights and free-for-all tables and chairs.
The park went through a makeover some years ago after decades of urban decay and crime that spilled into the bathroom, which was closed for years and reopened only in the 1990s.
With the improvement of the park, the number of visitors has increased. So, too, has the daily use of the toilets, from an average of about 1,800 in 2013 to about 3,300 last year, or 1.2 million a year, park officials said. On the women's side, the wait could be as long as 20 minutes.
On Thursday, with the line growing, park workers directed people to the massive library building and more public toilets, though not quite as fancy.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s. It tolled again Wednesday when Eric Frein was sentenced to death.More >>
The bell atop the Pike County Courthouse last tolled the fate of a condemned killer in the 1980s. It tolled again Wednesday when Eric Frein was sentenced to death.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper remains barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate surrender.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper remains barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate surrender.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals Wednesday, dismissing concerns about federal deficits and promising to spur economic growth while simplifying the nation's tangle of tax code rulesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
A new anti-Trump bar in New York City is giving patrons the chance to put their money where their politics are by earmarking profits for a range of progressive causesMore >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.More >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump proposed dramatic cuts in corporate and personal taxes Wednesday in an overhaul his administration asserts will spur national economic growth and bring jobs and prosperity to America's middle classMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal landsMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," whose Taking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has diedMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says a proposal to revive the stalled Republican health care bill is gaining supportMore >>