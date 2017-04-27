Louisville man killed in Meade Co. accident

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - The victim of a single-vehicle crash in Meade County has been identified as a Louisville man.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. April 26 on KY 333 just south of Bee Knob Hill Road. According to the Meade County Sheriff's Office, a Chevrolet box truck was heading north on KY 333 when its wheels dropped off the shoulder of the road before it came back on the road and crossed into the southbound lane.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville men ID'd as shooting victims found along Salem Bypass

+ Police: Suspect points gun at St. Matthews officers, cop fires rounds

+ Lexington high school basketball player collapses, dies

Deputies said the truck then went off the shoulder of the southbound lane, struck a utility pole and ejected the driver. The truck overturned twice before coming to rest in a field.

The driver, Michael Gidron, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

KY 333 was closed more than seven hours while the accident was investigated and wreckage removed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.