Kentucky doctor, United Airlines reach 'amicable' settlement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.

Dr. David Dao's ordeal this month was recorded on cellphone video and viewed worldwide. Initially there was talk of a lawsuit, but the "amicable agreement" was reached Thursday afternoon.

The law firm representing Dao issued the following statement Thursday:

"(United CEO Oscar Munoz) said he was going to do the right thing, and he has. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded."

The amount of the settlement will not be disclosed.

